Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Scratched from Monday's start
Cotton has been scratched from Monday's start against Detroit for an undisclosed reason, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Consider Cotton day-to-day until we hear announcement from the A's on what injury, if any, caused this scratch. Cotton will be replaced on the hill by Raul Alcantara.
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Out with groin strain•
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Takes home win despite mediocre outing•
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Victimized by long ball again Friday•
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Serves up three homers in four innings•
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Knocks off Rangers•
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Earns sixth win Sunday•
