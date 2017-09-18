Play

Cotton has been scratched from Monday's start against Detroit for an undisclosed reason, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Consider Cotton day-to-day until we hear announcement from the A's on what injury, if any, caused this scratch. Cotton will be replaced on the hill by Raul Alcantara.

