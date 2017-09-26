Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Season comes to end
Cotton (elbow) will be shut down for the remainder of the 2017 season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cotton experienced some tightness in his elbow following his Sunday start and underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed no structural damage. The A's will take it easy with their young starter and skip his final start of the season. They will, however, send him into a bullpen session this weekend to ensure that he is healthy heading into the offseason before ultimately shutting him down. Cotton will conclude his 2017 campaign with a 5.58 ERA over 24 starts.
