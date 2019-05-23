Cotton's (elbow) scheduled Wednesday rehab start for High-A Stockton against Lake Elsinore was postponed by rain.

The two teams are slated to close out their series Thursday evening, and although the starting pitching matchup is yet to be determined, it's likely Cotton makes an appearance at some point during the contest. The rehabbing right hander threw 47 pitches across 2.2 innings in his first rehab outing for the Ports last Wednesday.

