Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance
Cotton (rehab) is expected to cover around 60 pitches in his next rehab start Tuesday with High-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Cotton has already made two rehab starts for the affiliate, topping out at 45 pitches in his most recent turn. While his results (five runs allowed in five innings) haven't been remarkable, the righty has reported no physical setbacks as he works back from Tommy John surgery. Because Cotton's innings will be monitored carefully following the major elbow operation, manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Sunday that may be a candidate for the bullpen, though the Athletics haven't formally decided on his role, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. After Tuesday's outing, Cotton is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he'll likely make at least two starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Second rehab postponed by rain•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: So-so in first rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Kicking off rehab stint Friday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Throwing at extended spring games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...