Cotton (rehab) is expected to cover around 60 pitches in his next rehab start Tuesday with High-A Stockton, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Cotton has already made two rehab starts for the affiliate, topping out at 45 pitches in his most recent turn. While his results (five runs allowed in five innings) haven't been remarkable, the righty has reported no physical setbacks as he works back from Tommy John surgery. Because Cotton's innings will be monitored carefully following the major elbow operation, manager Bob Melvin acknowledged Sunday that may be a candidate for the bullpen, though the Athletics haven't formally decided on his role, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. After Tuesday's outing, Cotton is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he'll likely make at least two starts.