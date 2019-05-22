Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for second rehab
Cotton (elbow) will make his second rehab appearance for High-A Stockton against Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Cotton had a rocky return to game action in his first rehab outing last Friday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings against Inland Empire. Prior to that appearance, the right-hander had been sidelined since March 2018 due to Tommy John surgery, so the rustiness was certainly understandable. Cotton will look for a smoother performance Wednesday while possibly exceeding the 47 pitches he threw Friday by at least a modest margin.
