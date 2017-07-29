Cotton (finger) will come off the DL to start Sunday's game against the Twins, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sonny Gray had tentatively been penciled in to start Sunday, but Cotton will return from the DL to start the series finale against the Twins while Gray gets pushed back to Monday. Cotton has been sidelined for most of July with a finger issue, but his impressive six-inning outing during his rehab assignment Tuesday convinced the A's that he's ready to return. Cotton has posted a 5.17 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP over 14 starts at the major league level this season.