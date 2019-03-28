Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shifts to 60-day IL
Cotton was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
This frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Kendrys Morales, who was acquired from the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cotton currently has no timetable for his return as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last March.
