Cotton (elbow) will be shut down for a undisclosed period after suffering a right hamstring strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Cotton threw two innings during a rehab appearance at High-A Stockton on Tuesday, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 27-year-old is making his return from Tommy John surgery in March 2018, and appeared to be nearing a return to the Athletics since he was set to work out of the bullpen. Cotton is unlikely to have a return timeline until he's able to resume throwing.