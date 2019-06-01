Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shut down with hamstring injury
Cotton (elbow) will be shut down for a undisclosed period after suffering a right hamstring strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Cotton threw two innings during a rehab appearance at High-A Stockton on Tuesday, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 27-year-old is making his return from Tommy John surgery in March 2018, and appeared to be nearing a return to the Athletics since he was set to work out of the bullpen. Cotton is unlikely to have a return timeline until he's able to resume throwing.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Second rehab postponed by rain•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: So-so in first rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...