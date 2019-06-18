Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Slated for side session
Cotton (elbow) did some running Monday and is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Cotton was able to run for the first time since undergoing right hamstring debridement surgery June 6. He's also rehabbing from Tommy John surgery that took place in March of 2018, though a timetable for his return became murky after undergoing another procedure. The next step in his recovery process will depend on how he fares in Saturday's throwing session.
