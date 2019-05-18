Athletics' Jharel Cotton: So-so in first rehab
Cotton (elbow) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in High-A Stockton's win over Inland on Firday. He struck out three.
It was Cotton's first official game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2018. The right-hander's one mistake came in the form of a two-run home run he allowed to Kevin Williams, Jr. in the first inning, but he was otherwise solid while facing 11 batters overall. It's the beginning of what's expected to be a fairly extensive rehab assignment for Cotton, who appears likely for a mid-June return if his work continues without setbacks.
