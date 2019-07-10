Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Solid in rehab resumption
Cotton (elbow) allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over two innings for High-A Stockton versus Visalia on Tuesday. He threw 31 pitches overall, 20 for strikes.
Cotton was finally able to get back into game action after setbacks derailed the previous iteration of his rehab assignment three outings in. The right-hander is likely looking at a handful of additional appearances in the minors before activation is considered, and as per previous reports, he's expected to be deployed as a reliever once he joins the Athletics.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Begins rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Scheduled to face hitters Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Completes bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Throws off flat ground•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Slated for side session•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes debridement procedure•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball All Stars
Chris Towers goes through each position to put together the ultimate All-Star roster for the...