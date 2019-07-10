Cotton (elbow) allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk over two innings for High-A Stockton versus Visalia on Tuesday. He threw 31 pitches overall, 20 for strikes.

Cotton was finally able to get back into game action after setbacks derailed the previous iteration of his rehab assignment three outings in. The right-hander is likely looking at a handful of additional appearances in the minors before activation is considered, and as per previous reports, he's expected to be deployed as a reliever once he joins the Athletics.