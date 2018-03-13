Cotton fired four scoreless innings in Monday's 6-5 Cactus League loss to the Giants, issuing three walks but recording five strikeouts.

The up-and-down right-hander was impressive for a second straight outing, working four frames for the second consecutive start and breezing through them with an up-tempo pace that seems to be benefitting him considerably. Jane Lee of MLB.com also reports that Cotton made up for not having ideal fastball command by utilizing his changeup prudently when behind in the count. The 26-year-old has now compiled 16 strikeouts over 12 exhibition innings and appears to be hitting his stride at the right time, a trend he'll look to continue in a likely start against the split squad of either the Mariners or Giants next Saturday.