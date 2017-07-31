Cotton was roughed up for five runs on five hits with five walks and five strikeouts over 3.2 innings in Sunday's no-decision against the Twins.

Cotton came off the DL and was immediately asked to fill in for Sonny Gray with the ace being pulled from his start at the request of potential trade suitors. Command was a major issue for Cotton in his first appearance since July 3, as his five walks were a season high. Luckily for him, the bullpen stepped up with 8.1 innings of three-hit, shutout ball in what ended up being a 12-inning victory. Cotton will get an opportunity to bounce Friday against the Angels.