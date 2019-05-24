Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab
Cotton (elbow) started High-A Stockton's loss to Lake Elsinore on Thursday and allowed three earned runs on four hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.
Cotton's second rehab start was postponed 24 hours due to rain, and he didn't look his sharpest when taking the mound Thursday. The right-hander threw 45 pitches overall and got 33 into the strike zone, but he did allow a pair of solo home runs. Through his first two rehab appearances, Cotton has surrendered five earned runs (including three homers) on six hits and a walk across five innings.
