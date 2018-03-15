Cotton (elbow) has been diagnosed with a strained UCL and flexor tendon in his right arm, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cotton experienced some soreness in his throwing arm this week and went in for an MRI on Tuesday. Strains of this nature are often a precursor to Tommy John surgery, but Cotton and the Athletics have not made a decision on his best recovery option, though manager Bob Melvin is not ruling out the possibility of surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 26-year-old will seek a second opinion, but the preliminary results are not encouraging. Cotton can be left off redraft radars following this news.