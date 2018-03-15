Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Suffers strained UCL
Cotton (elbow) has been diagnosed with a strained UCL and flexor tendon in his right arm, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cotton experienced some soreness in his throwing arm this week and went in for an MRI on Tuesday. Strains of this nature are often a precursor to Tommy John surgery, but Cotton and the Athletics have not made a decision on his best recovery option, though manager Bob Melvin is not ruling out the possibility of surgery, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 26-year-old will seek a second opinion, but the preliminary results are not encouraging. Cotton can be left off redraft radars following this news.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: To have MRI on elbow•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Stellar in Monday's turn•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Much sharper in latest start•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Banged around in Thursday's start•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: In contention for starting role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Receives clean bill of health•
-
Do Not Draft: Overvalued Dozen
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Some blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...