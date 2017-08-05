Cotton allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Angels.

Cotton hasn't completed six innings for four consecutive starts and has made just one quality start since May 4. He wasn't missing bats, as he induced just six swinging strikes in 83 pitches. Cotton has struggled to find a rhythm all season, and his ERA now sits at 5.48.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast