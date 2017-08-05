Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Takes no-decision against Angels
Cotton allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk with two strikeouts over five innings in a no-decision Friday against the Angels.
Cotton hasn't completed six innings for four consecutive starts and has made just one quality start since May 4. He wasn't missing bats, as he induced just six swinging strikes in 83 pitches. Cotton has struggled to find a rhythm all season, and his ERA now sits at 5.48.
