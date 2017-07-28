Sonny Gray is listed as the Athletics' probable starter for Sunday's game against the Twins, meaning Cotton (finger) is unlikely to come off the 10-day disabled list and rejoin the rotation until next week's series with the Giants, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After dominating in his second rehab start with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings and striking out nine batters, Cotton rejoined the Athletics in Oakland. The Athletics will likely have Cotton throw a bullpen session Friday, and assuming that he reports no renewed issues with the finger, he would technically be available to start Sunday, but will likely only do so in the event Gray is traded. However, with no Gray deal imminent at this time, it appears Cotton will have to wait until next week to get back on a major-league mound.