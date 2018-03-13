Cotton will receive an MRI on his sore elbow Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cotton looked good in Monday's start, throwing four scoreless innings against the Giants. He's been sent home to receive an MRI and will miss at least his next start and possibly more depending on the results of the test. Cotton is battling for a spot in the back of Oakland's rotation but his chances could be hurt if he misses too much time this spring.

