Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes debridement procedure
Cotton (elbow) underwent right hamstring debridement surgery Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
This comes after Cotton -- who was working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2018 -- was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier in the month with a hamstring injury. The A's have yet to announce an updated timetable for Cotton's return at this point.
More News
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Shut down with hamstring injury•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Likely slated for bullpen role•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for 60-pitch rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Struggles in second rehab•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Second rehab postponed by rain•
-
Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Set for second rehab•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...