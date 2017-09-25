Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes MRI Monday
Cotton underwent an MRI Monday after feeling tightness in his elbow after Sunday's start, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cotton was excellent through five innings Sunday but had to be taken out due to the discomfort. His status for his final start of the season this week against Texas is up in the air until the results come back.
