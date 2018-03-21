Play

Cotton underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton, who suffered the injury during his Cactus League start last week, will take a few days to rest before heading back to the Oakland to begin his rehab. Seeing as Tommy John surgeries typically carry a 12-to-18 month recovery timetable, Cotton will likely open the 2019 season on the disabled list.

