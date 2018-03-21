Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Undergoes successful surgery
Cotton underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cotton, who suffered the injury during his Cactus League start last week, will take a few days to rest before heading back to the Oakland to begin his rehab. Seeing as Tommy John surgeries typically carry a 12-to-18 month recovery timetable, Cotton will likely open the 2019 season on the disabled list.
