Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Uneven in Triple-A rehab appearance
Cotton (elbow) allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Salt Lake on Saturday. He struck out three.
Cotton worked up to 37 pitches overall, getting 22 into the strike zone. The right-hander provided plenty of reason for optimism with his performance, despite the fact he was tagged for an RBI double and a run-scoring groundout. Cotton has now recorded multiple strikeouts in four of five rehab appearances overall, giving him 12 over 10.2 minor-league innings. The outing was Cotton's second since resuming his assignment July 9; he may need just one more turn with the Aviators before activation, considering he's arguably already stretched out enough to fill the relief role he's slated for when he makes it to the big-league club.
