Bleday went 0-for-1 with an RBI, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

The 25-year-old outfielder has reached base safely in 10 straight starts thanks to seven walks, but Bleday's .207/.319/.380 slash line on the season still has plenty of room for improvement. He's started five of the last six games, and the A's have little to lose by giving the 2019 first-round pick -- fourth overall by the Marlins -- a chance to see if he can establish himself as a useful major leaguer.