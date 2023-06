Bleday went 0-for-1 with an RBI sacrifice fly, two walks and two runs in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Bleday kept the Yankees busy with both his plate discipline and work on the basepaths. The 25-year-old outfielder has now reached safely in 10 straight starts with the help of seven walks during that span, but his .207/.319/.380 season slash line still has plenty of room for improvement.