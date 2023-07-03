Bleday went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a run in a loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
Bleday's recent productive stretch at the plate continued with his second straight two-RBI effort and first multi-hit tally since June 7. The 25-year-old outfielder is hitting a relatively modest .250 over his last eight games; however, he's complemented that figure with eight RBI thanks to a .400 average with men on base, as well as a .364 on-base percentage largely due to a 15.2 percent walk rate.
