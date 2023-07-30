Bleday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Bleday will take a seat with southpaw Ty Blach on the bump for the Rockies, breaking a streak of 19 consecutive starts for the young outfielder. In 14 games since the All-Star break, Bleday has produced an .830 OPS while walking nearly as many times as he's struck out (12:13 BB:K) in 14 games. Even though the Oakland outfield will become more crowded when Esteury Ruiz (shoulder) likely returns from the injured list later this week, Bleday has probably done enough to keep himself secure in a near-everyday role.