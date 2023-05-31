Bleday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

The lefty-hitting Bleday will head to the bench for the series finale while Atlanta brings rookie southpaw Jared Shuster to the hill. While all of Ramon Laureano, Seth Brown, Brent Rooker and Esteury Ruiz are available, Bleday doesn't have a clear-cut path to regular playing time in the outfield or at designated hitter, but Oakland manager Mark Kotsay has managed to make room in the lineup for Bleday in each of the past three contests.