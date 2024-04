Bleday went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Bleday authored one of two three-hit efforts for the Athletics, and he scored the run that started Oakland's rally from a five-run deficit. In the process, the outfielder snapped out of a brief 0-for-10 skid that had encompassed his previous three games, and his productive afternoon gave his batting average a welcome 34-point boost to .262.