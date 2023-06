Bleday went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's loss against the Rays.

Bleday's three-run homer was the only damage the Athletics could muster against Tyler Glasnow and marked the outfielder's first long ball since May 10. The 2019 first-round pick has seen sporadic playing time during his first season in Oakland and hasn't produced much when he's been in the lineup, slashing just .211/.312/.400 across 32 appearances (109 plate appearances).