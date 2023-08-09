Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Bleday accounted for two of the five baserunners the Athletics generated in the contest. He's gone a paltry 3-for-24 (.125) with two walks over seven contests in August, but he could have a clearer path to playing time now that Ramon Laureano is out of the picture. Bleday is up to a .203/.316/.370 slash line with nine homers, five stolen bases, 26 RBI, 30 runs scored and 11 doubles through 73 contests this season. He started in right field Tuesday, though he can handle all three outfield positions and is likely to move around as the Athletics see fit.