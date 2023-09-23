Bleday (knee) started in left field in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Reno on Friday night and played seven innings, going 1-for-3 with a walk.
Bleday had a solid showing all the way around in his first rehab game, getting in an extended stint on defense while providing some offense as well. The outfielder may only need a couple more games down on the farm before he's deemed ready for activation, which would enable him to get in multiple games at the big-league level before the conclusion of the regular season Oct. 1.
