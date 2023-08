Bleday went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

Bleday blasted a 432-foot shot to center field in the third inning to knot the game at 1-1, leaving the yard for the second time in the last four games. The 24-year-old has hit safely in four of his last five games, but the aforementioned recent pair of homers are the only extra-base hits he's tallied across the 48 plate appearances covering his last 13 games.