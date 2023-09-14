Bleday (knee) took batting practice for the second time in three days Wednesday and is slated for a live batting practice session Friday against Austin Pruitt (forearm), the team's official site reports.

Bleday continues to make unimpeded progress from his left ACL sprain, with the recent pair of batting practice sessions coming on the heels of the outfielder gaining clearance to resume running this past weekend. The progression to live batting practice could soon be followed by a brief minor-league rehab assignment, and it increasingly appears Bleday may have a chance to log some game action before the end of the regular season.