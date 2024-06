Bleday went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

Bleday produced the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Athletics and pushed his on-base percentage to an impressive .335 with his three trips on the basepaths. The 26-year-old has been wielding a particularly hot bat over the last six games, producing a .348 average (8-for-23) with two doubles, a triple, five walks and two runs while striking out at a modest 17.9 percent clip.