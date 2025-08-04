Bleday went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bleday delivered one of his best games of the season, capping off a perfect day at the plate with a solo shot off Kyle Nelson in the ninth inning. The 27-year-old outfielder had his first four-hit effort since August 2024, but despite the standout performance, Bleday has struggled at the dish this season, slashing just .206/.298/.388 through 64 games. Sunday's outburst could be a step toward turning things around as the second half unfolds.