Bleday went 2-for-5 with one double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Royals.

Bleday's hot start to the season continued Saturday, swatting a solo home run off Brady Singer in the third inning and tallying his third consecutive multi-hit game. Though his current pace is unsustainable, Bleday is a player who should be on managers' radars, especially if he continues to carry a hot stick. Despite hitting just .167 in 238 plate appearances last season with the Marlins, Bleday might be worth a speculative add in dynasty or deep bench formats in case his start to 2023 isn't a fluke.