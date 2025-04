Bleday went 1-for-4 in Monday's 5-4 loss against San Diego. He's hitting just .175 (7-for-40) with a stolen base this season.

Belday has just one extra-base hit in 11 games as he's had a slow start to the season. However, he's showing a good eye at the plate (eight strikeouts and seven walks), so there shouldn't be too much concern that he can get on track.