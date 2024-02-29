Bleday went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a solo home run and an additional run in the Athletics' Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday.

Bleday drew the start in center field and snapped the three-game hitless stretch he'd opened Cactus League play with in spectacular fashion. A first-round pick of the Marlins in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Bleday landed in the A's organization a season ago and slashed .195/.310/.355 with 21 extra-base hits and 27 RBI across 82 games with the big-league club. His body of work at Triple-A Las Vegas was much more noteworthy -- he posted a .333 average and 1.111 OPS over 133 plate appearances with the Aviators -- but Bleday should have a solid chance to break camp with Oakland and open the season as a reserve option across all three outfield positions.