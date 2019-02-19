Athletics' Joakim Soria: Battling hip discomfort
Soria is dealing with right hip discomfort, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Athletics don't appear to be overly concerned about the issue, but the cold weather has encouraged them to take things slowly with any pitchers suffering any sort of tightness. Soria should be in line for a setup role in front of Blake Treinen this season provided the hip issue doesn't linger.
