Soria fired a clean eighth inning in a win over the Astros on Wednesday after surrendering three earned runs across two innings in his prior two outings.

The veteran reliever's pair of stumbles came against the Astros and Padres on Aug. 29 and Saturday, respectively, and saw Soria allow six hits, including his first home run of the season. However, manager Bob Melvin's trust in the 36-year-old apparently remained unfazed, as he called upon Soria for a key high-leverage setup role in Wednesday's one-run game. The right-hander has enjoyed a solid season overall despite his recent struggles, as he sports a 2-1 record, 2.55 ERA, three holds and impressive 26.7 percent strikeout rate across 17 appearances.