Athletics' Joakim Soria: Bumpy road recently
Soria, who recorded a strikeout and allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning versus the White Sox on Friday, has now surrendered an earned run in three of his last four relief appearances.
The veteran reliever entered July riding a seven-appearance scoreless streak, and he managed to extend it during his first outing of the month against the Twins. However, it's been a rocky journey for Soria since, with only one clean appearance in the last four. The 35-year-old sports an elevated 4.89 ERA overall for the season -- a figure well above his career 3.01 figure -- and has blown all three save chances he's seen, but he at least has managed to contribute nine holds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.