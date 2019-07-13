Soria, who recorded a strikeout and allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning versus the White Sox on Friday, has now surrendered an earned run in three of his last four relief appearances.

The veteran reliever entered July riding a seven-appearance scoreless streak, and he managed to extend it during his first outing of the month against the Twins. However, it's been a rocky journey for Soria since, with only one clean appearance in the last four. The 35-year-old sports an elevated 4.89 ERA overall for the season -- a figure well above his career 3.01 figure -- and has blown all three save chances he's seen, but he at least has managed to contribute nine holds.