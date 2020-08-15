Soria (2-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Giants after pitching a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and one walk.

Soria pitched the bottom of the ninth after Oakland rallied from a five-run deficit, and he got the job done despite allowing two baserunners -- he needed 21 pitches to complete the inning, although 13 of those were strikes so he didn't have problems to locate the zone. Soria is yet to allow an earned run this season and is riding a streak of eight scoreless appearances, a span in which he has two wins, two holds, a 1.15 WHIP and an impressive 14.5 K/9.