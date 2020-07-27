Soria was credited with his first hold in Sunday's win over the Angels, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout in a scoreless seventh inning.

The long-tenured reliever was particularly sharp, firing 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes. Soria has been busy early this season after logging a career-high 71 appearances in 2019, as he also fired a scoreless frame in Friday's season opener. Soria also tied a career high with 21 holds last season, and given his experience in a variety of bullpen roles, he shapes up for another solid workload in the abbreviated 2020 campaign.