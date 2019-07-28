Athletics' Joakim Soria: Impressive after All-Star break
Soria, who earned his 12th hold in a win over the Rangers on Saturday with a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout, now has a 2.45 ERA, .214 BAA and 1.09 WHIP across the 7.1 innings covering his eight second-half appearances.
Soria also has three holds during that span, as he's been much steadier than in the pre-All-Star-break portion of July when he allowed an earned run in three of his last four appearances before the extended layoff. Soria has actually lowered his ERA from 5.68 to 4.41 since June 10, so he's largely been a reliable component of the bullpen after a rocky first two months-plus of the season.
