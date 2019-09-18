Soria recorded his 20th hold in a win over the Royals on Tuesday by firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts, his second straight scoreless effort since returning from time off due to an elbow issue.

Soria needed a scant nine pitches to mow through the trio of Nick Dini, Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi, giving him a pair of perfect innings in each of the first two games of the series versus the Royals. The impressive efforts are especially encouraging in light of the fact Soria was held out of action for 10 days prior to Monday due to his elbow problems.