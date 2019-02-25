Athletics' Joakim Soria: In line for debut
Soria (hip) is slated to make his Cactus League debut Wednesday versus the Dodgers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Soria has been battling some right hip discomfort in the early stages of camp but the worst of it seems to be behind him at this juncture. He faced minor-league hitters on a side field Sunday and should be included in the pitching schedule Wednesday if he experiences no renewed soreness leading up to the exhibition contest.
