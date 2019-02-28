Soria (hip) retired two of the five hitters he faced in Wednesday's 5-3 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.

It wasn't the sharpest showing for Soria, who walked two batters in his first appearance of the spring. More importantly though, Soria reported no ill effects with the hip injury that had hampered him early in camp, putting him on track to fill a key role out of the bullpen when the Athletics open their regular season March 20 versus the Mariners in Tokyo. Soria is projected to serve as one of the top setup men for closer Blake Treinen.