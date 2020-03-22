Soria posted a 6.00 ERA and two holds across three innings over three Cactus League appearances before spring training was paused.

The veteran reliever equaled a career high with 21 holds last season and posted his lowest WHIP (1.03) since the 2015 campaign, leaving him poised to play an important seventh- and eighth-inning role again this season. Soria also established a high-water mark in strikeouts with 79 in 2019, and although a few poor outings and 1.2 HR/9 helped push his ERA to 4.30, the 35-year-old showed he still had plenty left in the tank.