Soria (2-4) was credited with his second victory in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he did not record a strikeout.

Soria got through his one frame on 11 pitches, keeping the Athletics' deficit at 2-1. He was ultimately rewarded for his strong work when Matt Chapman slugged a homer in the top of the ninth to give Oakland a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The unblemished performance extended Soria's month-long scoreless streak to seven appearances and lowered an ERA that sat at 4.94 on Aug. 22 down to 4.37.