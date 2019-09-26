Athletics' Joakim Soria: Nabs second win
Soria (2-4) was credited with his second victory in a win over the Angels on Wednesday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he did not record a strikeout.
Soria got through his one frame on 11 pitches, keeping the Athletics' deficit at 2-1. He was ultimately rewarded for his strong work when Matt Chapman slugged a homer in the top of the ninth to give Oakland a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The unblemished performance extended Soria's month-long scoreless streak to seven appearances and lowered an ERA that sat at 4.94 on Aug. 22 down to 4.37.
More News
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Impressive since return•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Almost over elbow injury•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Picks up first save•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Impressive after All-Star break•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Bumpy road recently•
-
Athletics' Joakim Soria: Named opener Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start