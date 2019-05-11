Athletics' Joakim Soria: Nabs win in extras
Soria (1-2) fired two scoreless innings in an extra-innings win over the Indians on Friday, allowing no hits or walks and recording three strikeouts.
The veteran reliever came through with a pair of scoreless frames after closer Blake Treinen had already done the same immediately before him. The strong showing was an extension of Soria's recent body of work, one that's now seen him generate five straight scoreless efforts and nine over his last 10 appearances overall. Soria's current 4.66 ERA is largely the byproduct of a pair of four-run blowups, but the former closer has otherwise been very effective as one of several setup options for manager Bob Melvin.
